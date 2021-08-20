Indian American Businesswoman Nalini Joseph to Run for Salisbury Council
If elected in the November elections, she would be the first Indian American to hold this position.
Indian American Nalini Joseph, a 53-year-old businesswoman, is all set to run for a seat in the city council of Salisbury. If elected in the November elections, she would be the first Indian American to hold this position.
Joseph is the District Administrator, at Guardian Ad Litem, a role she has served in for over 8 years now. With an experience of over 20 years in leadership and administration, she has worked in both private and public sector – in advocacy for child welfare and family services. She has had the experience of collaboration with government entities and volunteer training.
Nalini Joseph is also the owner of Lini's Mahal, a concierge chef business and a subsidiary Lini's burgers. She is also the founder of William Jones Scholars LLC, a non profit educational organisation for children.
In an interview with Salisbury Post, she mentioned public safety in the city to be a major concern and emphasised on the need for law enforcement and reduction in crime rate through a better budgeted policy.
She plans to bring in her experience advocacy and her trips to the court which has made her well acquainted with disagreements and need for negotiation and compromise.
Her other points of concern include economic growth and cleaner environment. She believes that the city can be the next 'silicon valley'. “We can make it technologically driven. We can bring in great people," she added.
She supports accessibility of parks and recreational facilities to all citizens. She is the member of the City's Park and Recreation Advisory Board.
I have the children and families that I have worked with at heart, but I am able to see beyond today, tomorrow,” Joseph said. “I’m able to see beyond just my two-year term on council if I am elected. I’m able to see into the future, and I see a beautiful, prosperous Salisbury. A place that’s safe for everyone to live in.”Nalini Joseph to Salisbury Post
