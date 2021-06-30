Indian American Set to Become Brookfield's 1st Coloured Chief Cop
Michael Kuruvilla, 37-year-old Indian American cop in Brookfield, is being promoted as police chief.
Michael Kuruvilla, an Indian American cop in the Brookfield Police Force is being promoted to the post of police chief. He will be the first person of colour to hold this position since the inception of the institution.
Kuruvilla, who serves as the Deputy Police Chief has roots in the southern Indian state of Kerala. He was the first Indian American to be recruited in the Brookfield Police in 2006. He joined the Brookfield Police as patrol officer and then served the department as a sergeant and a lieutenant before taking charge as deputy chief. The 37-year-old will take over as the police chief on 12 July.
Kuruvilla has an undergraduate and a masters degrees in social work from the University of Illinois, Chicago.
Coming into this (police work), especially belonging to an immigrant family, was not something on the radar while growing up. I didn’t know anyone in law enforcement.Kuruvilla told Riverside-Brookfield Landmark
Kuruvilla's candidature for the top job was approved by Brookfield Village Manager Timothy Wiberg on the recommendation of acting Police Chief Edward Petrak, PTI reported.
He has all the skills and knowledge to be chief. Fifteen years is plenty of experience to run a department. He’s been successful at every level. He’s ready for it.Petrak told local publication Riverside-Brookfield Landmark
