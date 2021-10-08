How Indian-American Aspirations Define US-India Ties, Modi or No Modi

But India’s noisy politics causing such divergent reactions doesn’t have much to do with the Indian diaspora’s aspirations when it comes to India-US relations.

For more than two decades now, Indian-Americans have acted as the bridge between the two nations irrespective of which political party has been in power in New Delhi and they will continue to do so. Some had concerns about the trajectory India-US relations will take after the Biden administration took over but one of the reasons why despite the change of guard at the White House India remains a good friend to the US is the strong presence of the Indian diaspora.