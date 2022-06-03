Indian American Ajay Bhutoria Appointed as Dy Finance Chair of Democratic Party
He also serves on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.
Indian American Ajay Jain Bhutoria, who is an entrepreneur based in Silicon Valley and one of the major fund raisers or the Democratic Party and US President Joe Biden, has been named as the Deputy National Finance Chair of the party, news agency PTI reported.
The Democrats currently hold power in the federal government.
Additionally, Bhutoria serves on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (US HHS).
A champion for the South Asian and greater Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI), he also been a strong advocate for education, immigration, and tackling hate crimes.
He has met President Biden to discuss policy issues. In one tweet, in which he posted a photo with the latter, Bhutoria wrote, "Wonderful seeing @POTUS President Biden yesterday evening ! President Biden has restored the US Leadership on the world stage , keeping NATO together , Huge investment in Infrastructure, Build back better , Job growth , Investment in Mental Health!"
He has been recognised by numerous US Congressmen, US Senators, California Legislators, as well as the State governors and former US presidents for his service to the community.
Bhutoria has even received the South Asian Global Leadership Award and the AAPI Community Hero Award.
(With inputs from PTI)
