India-US Ties Of Low Priority To Indian-American Voters: Research

There has been speculation about Indian-Americans making an ideological shift in support of Trump due to the displayed courtship between the incumbent U.S. President and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New survey data by YouGov shows, however, that Indian Americans continue to be strongly attached to the Democratic Party, with little indication of a shift toward the Republican Party, despite narrative anecdotes of the hinting otherwise.

According to research, 72 percent of registered Indian American voters plan to vote for Biden and 22 percent intend to vote for Trump in the 2020 November election.

A signigficant finsing in the survey indicates Indian Americans view U.S.-India relations as a low priority issue in this electoral cycle, emphasising instead nationally-relevant issues such as US healthcare and the economy.