Forbes 30 Under 30: Sikh India-American Raunak Nirmal Joins the List

"Things aren't gonna get handed down to you. You have to be the one that does it."

These are the words of Raunak Nirmal, an India born Sikh American who has made it to the 30 Under 30 list for Forbes magazine, in the category of Retail and E-commerce.

Nirmal is the CEO of Acquco, "an institutionally-backed acquisition company" that he founded in 2020, according to the company's website.