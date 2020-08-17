What Joe Biden’s 15 Aug Policy Document Promises Indians in the US

Apart from just improving the lives of the Indian-American community, Biden has also promised to improve America’s ties to India.

“If I’m elected President, I will continue what I long called for, including standing with India in confronting the threats it faces in its own region and along its borders. Expanding greater two-way trades and open markets and growing a middle-class in both our countries,” Biden said.

This is not Biden’s only attempt at wooing the Indian-American voters. His running mate Kamala Harris will go on to become the first Indian-American Vice President of the country, if elected.