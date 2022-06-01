Earl Fernandes Ordained as First Indian American Catholic Bishop

Earl Fernandes was ordained on Tuesday, 31 May, as the 13th Bishop of Columbus, and the first Indian-American Catholic Bishop.

The almost three-hour ceremony was held at Saint Paul the Apostle Church in Westerville, Ohio.

He was born in Toledo to Indian immigrants and was the pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola in Cincinnati before his ordination.

"Being a pastor is really hard and so I want to be close to the priests of the Diocese of Columbus, but get out to the parishes and go and see what the real needs are," Fernandes was quoted as saying by Spectrum News.