Didar Singh Bains' Inspiring Journey From Farm Worker to America's 'Peach King'

Didar Singh Bains, known as the peach king of California, has passed away at the age of 83.

Bains was born in 1939 in the Nangal Khurd village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. The story goes that he came to the United States as a teenager with eight dollars in his pocket, worked as a manual labourer, and went on to become the biggest peach farmer in California.

The president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Harjinder Singh Dhami, has expressed sorrow at his demise and called him a "famous Sikh leader of America" who will be remembered for his "services towards Sikhi."