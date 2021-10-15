Biden Nominates Indian-American FAA Official to Head Air Force Installations

Indian-American Ravi Chaudhary, a former Federal Aviation Administration official may become the next Assistant Secretary for installations, environment and energy.

A White House official on Thursday, 14 October, confirmed to the Air Force Times Biden's intent to nominate Chaudhary for the post. Ravi Chaudhary has served in the Air Force for over 20 years.

If approved by the Senate, he would hold a key position at the Pentagon and will be responsible for Air and Space force installations in times of deferred maintenance and climate change. He will also be entrusted with the management of privatised housing used by airmen and will be the contact for business with the private owners.