Apple Showcases New Products, Indian American Techies at Center Stage

Two Indian American women techies took center stage as Apple unveiled its next line-up of products, including MacBook Pro, next-generation AirPods, and other products and services.

After Apple CEO Tim Cook set the tone late on 18 October, Susmita Dutta, engineering program manager for SoC (system-on-chip) for audio products, introduced the next-generation AirPods during the company's 'Unleashed' event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dutta joined Apple nearly four years ago as system test design lead, before being elevated as audio engineering program manager.