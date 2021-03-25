Rising Hate Against Asian-Americans Renews Gun Violence Debate

US federal law prevents hunters from hunting migratory game birds with more than three shells in their shotgun. “That means our federal law does more to protect ducks than children. It’s wrong,” said Joe Biden in his election manifesto, promising to enact legislation to ban assault weapons. As President, in response to the lethal mass shooting at a departmental store in Boulder, Biden called for a ban on assault rifles and high capacity magazines.

After every mass shooting in the US, this predictable dance between the two political parties takes place, with democrats calling for tougher gun laws and Republicans criticising them for attempting to take away people’s Second Amendment rights.

More guns are bought and fired, tragically cutting short innocent lives. No President including Obama has been able to reduce the number of guns in the country. I can walk into a store today and choose to buy a gun of my choice.