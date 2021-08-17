AAHOA awards Bijal Patel Political Forum Award for Advocacy
Bijal Patel has been working to advance the interests of hotel owners to government officials.
Indian American and Chairman of California Hotel and Lodging Association (CHLA) Bijal Patel has won the Asian American Hotel Owners Association's (AAHOA) Political Forum Award for Advocacy for 2020-21.
AAHOA is the largest hotel owners' association in the world with about 20,000 members, who share ownership of 60% of America's hotels.
“Each year, AAHOA recognises and honours hoteliers who go above and beyond in service to the hospitality industry,” said previous chairman of the body Biran Patel.
He highlighted the uncertainty and difficulty of the year affected by COVID-19. "We are all honoured to highlight their service and commitment to excellence," he added.
“These awards recognize the best of the best. Following an extremely difficult year for AAHOA Members and the entire industry, these award recipients demonstrate their commitment to excellence in the hospitality industry, regardless of the landscape. Their hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed, and it is through their leadership, grit, and determinations that the industry continues to thrive. (sic)"Interim President & CEO Ken Greene in a press release
Patel, who was honoured in Dallas on 6 August, has been working to advance the interests of hotel owners among government officials.
He worked with California Governor Gavin Newsom, state agencies, and state regulators to expedite safe re-opening guidelines for small businesses, like hotels, to lift restrictions on meetings of small groups so that hotels could regain this important revenue stream; and to get hotel employees vaccinated as essential workers, IndiaWest reported.
He also worked with the AAHOA and CHLA to prevent Proposition 15, which would have increased taxes for property owners in the States. He led an information campaign throughout the year, leading up to the elections in November.
Patel is also the CEO of Northern California's Redwood Hospitality.
