'Where is Our Fair Share?' A Poem on the Oxygen That We Once Took for Granted

For India, the number of hospital beds per one thousand population remains at a miserable 0.5 (for Brazil and China the numbers are 2.1 and 4.3 respectively; WorldBank data), and the issue of augmentation of medical infrastructure should become a sincere consideration in all elections.

The acute shortage of oxygen in 2021 was symbolic of the myriad shortages that plague our system. For a democracy to survive on ballots as opposed to bullets, the voters will have to awaken to their basic duty of seeking accountability from their elected officials.

Above and beyond the beautification of malls, homes and places of worship, those who cast votes will have to seek answers to the questions: Where are the vaccines? Where are the hospitals? Where are the viable plans for pollution abatement? Where is oxygen?