70-Year-Old Sikh Man Attacked in New York During Morning Walk, No Arrests Yet

During his early morning walk, a 70-year-old Sikh man was attacked in Queens, a borough in New York City in the state of New York, reported ABC7 New York on Monday, 4 April.

The police said that the attack on Nirmal Singh was unprovoked, and left him with a broken nose and other bruises.

Singh, in his native language Punjabi, spoke to Eyewitness News of ABC7 New York, saying that he was punched from behind when he was out on his morning walk on Sunday around 7 am in Richmond Hill, a commercial neighbourhood in New York City.