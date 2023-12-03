Join Us On:

From 2018 to 2023: Check How BRS Lost Grounds to Congress in Telangana Elections

Here's the full visual scale of the Congress' victory in 2023, compared to the state's 2018 results.

The Quint Lab
Published
The Quint Lab
1 min read
From 2018 to 2023: Check How BRS Lost Grounds to Congress in Telangana Elections
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Facing defeats in rest of the three states in these elections, Telangana is the only saving face for Congress.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has lost the control of Telangana as the grand-old party is set to form its government in the second state in the south.

Check out how this changed the political map of Telangana from 2018, where BRS was the largest party with a wide margin, to the 2023 results where it has lost significant ground to the Congress. Even the BJP has made gains.

Here's how the map of Telangana has changed from 2018 to 2023.

(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from the-quint-lab

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×