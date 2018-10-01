Hey Bapu ji: Interview Mahatma Gandhi in This Interactive Chat App
(This story was first published on 01 October 2018 and is being reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary)
What would you ask Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, if you find him online? The Quint gives you an opportunity to interact with Gandhi ji and get answers to the questions you always wanted to ask, and some you didn’t. Chat with the ‘Father of the Nation’ and checkout Mahatma Gandhi’s photos, videos, quotes and facts.
Would you like Bapu to answer more questions? Just write them in the comments below. Also, do some Gandhigiri, and help spread his message of love and peace. Share this with your friends, and make them friends with Mahatma Gandhi too!
(This interactive chat app was first published on 30 January 2019. It is being republished from The Quint’s archive to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.)
Developer: Shahadat Hussain
UI: Aryan Gupta
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )