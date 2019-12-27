#AskBapu: Join Gandhi Ji in Interactive Chat on CAA-NRC & More
Who should be an Indian citizen? Do we need CAA-NRC? And what do protests achieve?
What would you ask Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi if you find him online? The Quint gives you an opportunity to interact with Gandhi ji and get answers to the questions you’ve always wanted to ask, and some that you didn’t. Chat with the ‘Father of the Nation’ and check out Mahatma Gandhi’s photos, quotes and facts.
Would you like Bapu to answer more questions? Just write them in the comments section below. Also, do some Gandhigiri, and help spread his message of love and peace. Share this with your friends so they get the chance to befriend Gandhi ji too!
Developer: Achintya De
UI: Aryan Gupta
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)