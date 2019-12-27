AskBapu: Join Gandhi Ji in Interactive Chat on CAA-NRC & More

Who should be an Indian citizen? Do we need CAA-NRC? And what do protests achieve?

What would you ask Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi if you find him online? The Quint gives you an opportunity to interact with Gandhi ji and get answers to the questions you’ve always wanted to ask, and some that you didn’t. Chat with the ‘Father of the Nation’ and check out Mahatma Gandhi’s photos, quotes and facts.