Is Your Zoom Video Call Really As Private As You Think It Is?

Zoom has seen rapid growth in the wake of the Coronavirus epidemic. It is adding new users every day. A recent report by CNBC stated that Zoom has added more users in three months of 2020 than it did in all of 2019.

As a result of its rapid growth, it has also come under scrutiny by various officials, especially for its privacy policies.

Zoom has already had a major security vulnerability that the company fixed in 2019, but many internet privacy groups are still skeptical of the video conferencing platform's security practices.

Now, with so many organisations and educational institutions moving to Zoom, it only makes sense for us to understand how much of our data is being collected by Zoom.