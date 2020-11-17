Zoom to Lift 40-Minute Free Meeting Limit on Thanksgiving Day

Video conferencing app Zoom has announced to lift its 40-minute limit on free video chats for Thanksgiving Day, to help friends and family spend more time together virtually on the US holiday.

Many of Zoom's competitors have similar restrictions for the free and basic plans, including Google Meet with a 60-minute limit and Cisco Webex 50-minute limit.

"As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on 26 Nov through 6 am ET on 27 Nov so your family gatherings don't get cut short," Zoom said in a tweet.

Zoom Video Communications posted solid results in the fiscal second quarter which ended on 31 July with total revenue hitting $663.5 million, a growth of 355 per cent year-over-year as new customers joined the platform amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The video meeting app has launched an online event platform and marketplace called OnZoom for paid users of the platform to create, host, and monetise events like fitness classes, concerts, stand-up or music lessons.