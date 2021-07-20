Pegasus Zero-Click Attack: How Does It Infect Phones? Which Device is Safe?

Apple’s iOS is a closed system and it does not release its source code to app developers, which means that the owners can't modify the code on their phones themselves. This makes it difficult for hackers to find vulnerabilities on iOS-powered devices.

On the other hand, Android relies on an open-source code, meaning that the owners and manufactures of these devices can tinker with the OS which creates weakness in their devices’ security.

"Apple devices are generally considered more secure, but it should be noted that it is not impossible for cybercriminals to attack iPhones or iPads. The owners of both Android and iOS devices need to be aware of possible malware and viruses, and should be careful while clicking on any links or downloading any untrusted applications," adds Majumder.