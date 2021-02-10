YouTube Takes Down 2 Punjabi Songs After Govt’s Legal Complaint

Upon clicking on the song ‘Ailaan’, which garnered over 60 lakh views at the time of writing this article, a notification pops up on the screen, stating, “This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government”.

Similarly, Himmat Sandhu’s ‘Asi Vaddange’, which was released in November 2020 and had over 13 million views was also removed citing the same reason.

A YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to Medianama, “We comply with valid legal requests from authorities wherever possible, consistent with our longstanding policy and act quickly to remove identified content.”