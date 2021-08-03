RedmiBook Laptop to Launch in India Today: How and Where to Watch the Livestream
RedmiBook launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Tuesday, 3 August.
Chinese tech company Xiaomi is all set to launch its first ever RedmiBook laptop in India on Tuesday, 3 August. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 noon.
Till now, the company used to to sell its laptop in India under the name Mi Notebook. This will be the first ever laptop under the RedmiBook series to be launched in India.
Xiaomi is expected to launch RedmiBook 15 in the launch event.
RedmiBook Laptop Launch in India: How to Watch the Livestream
RedmiBook Laptop will launch at 12 noon, on 3 August 2021. The launch event can be watched online on Xiaomi/ Redmi India's YouTube channel and other social media handles like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
RedmiBook Laptop: Price in India (Expected)
The RedmiBook 15 laptop, which is expected to be launched in Tuesday's launch event, is likely to be priced under Rs 50,000. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the price range of RedmiBook series in India.
RedmiBook Laptop: Specifications (Expected)
Redmi India in its teaser of RedmiBook has already confirmed that the upcoming laptop will sport a 15.6-inch display
It also added that the laptop will be available in Charcoal Grey colour
Company further claims that RedmiBook Laptop will have a battery life of 10 hours and will be powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processor + SSD
Other than that, the device is rumoured to come with at least 8GB of RAM, and can come with 256GB and 512GB SSD storage options, reported Gadgets360.
