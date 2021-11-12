Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Expected To Launch With Qualcomm Chipsets

Redmi Note 11 Series: Expected Price

According to previous leaks, Redmi Note 11 is likely to be available at a price of CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,050) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 16,300) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700) for 8GB RAM + 256GB.

The leak further suggests that Redmi Note 11 Pro will also be available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. These variants are expected to be available at price of CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700), CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 21,000), and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,400), respectively.

Moreover, 8GB + 128GB variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is likely to priced at CNY 2,199 (Rs 25,735 INR), reported Gadget360.