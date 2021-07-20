Redmi Note 10T 5G to Launch Today: Here's How and Where to Watch the Livestream
Tech company Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 10T 5G in India on Tuesday, 20 July. The smartphone will be an addition to company's already popular Note 10 series.
However, Redmi Note 10T will be the first 5G phone of the Redmi Note line up.
Redmi Note 10T 5G Launch in India: How to Watch the Livestream
Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone will launch at 12 noon, on 20 July 2021. The launch event can be watched online on Xiaomi's YouTube channel and official social media handles.
Redmi Note 10T 5G: Price in India
Redmi Note 10T 5G is expected to priced around Rs 14,999 for 4GB + 128GB variant in India. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same from the company.
Redmi Note 10T 5G: Specifications
Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone Redmi Note 10T 5G will use a Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor and will support dual 5G sim connectivity.
It is expected to have a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.
Moreover, the smartphone will sport a triple-rear camera setup, which includes 48 MP primary camera. The other two lenses are expected to be of 2 MP each. Whereas, according to some reports, the device may house an 8 MP selfie camera at the front.
Company has confirmed that Redmi Note 10T 5G will be powered by a 5000mAh battery.
