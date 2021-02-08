Xiaomi Mi 11 Launches with Snapdragon 888: Check Price, Specs
Xiaomi Mi 11 will be powered by 4,600 mAh battery and will use Snapdragon 888 SoC. Priced at Rs 65,770 onwards.
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi launched its new smartphone Mi 11, globally, on Monday, 8 February. The new 5G smartphone was launched on Xiaomi’s social media handles, YouTube channel, and website.
Processor and Display
The new device uses Flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with 5G modem connectivity. It comes with 6.81-inch and 3,200x1,440 pixels Wide Quad HD(WQHD)+ resolution. The display used will be Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
The new Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by 4,600 mAh battery, which is supported by 50W wireless charging, 55W wired charging and 10W reverse charging.
Camera Setup
Mi 11 will come with a three rear camera setup. The primary one will be a 108MP wide angle camera with 1/1.33” sensor size and f/1.85 aperture. The other two cameras will be 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and 5MP telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture each. There is a 20MP selfie camera at the front with 2.2 aperture.
Mi 11 smartphone primary rear camera supports 8K video recording.
Price
Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available in two storage variants. The one with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at EUR 749 (approximately Rs 65,770). Whereas, the one with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at EUR 799 (approximately Rs 70,160).
Colour Variants
The Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone is available in three colour variants:
- Midnight Gray
- Cloud White
- Horizon Blue
Phone will use MIUI 12, Android 11 operating system. Some other features include In-screen fingerprint sensor (supports in-display heart rate monitoring) and AI-face unlock. Xiaomi will also launch an Mi 11 special edition for Mi customers.
