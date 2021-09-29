Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launch Today: How To Watch the Launch Live; Check Price
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is scheduled to begin at 12 noon.
Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India on Wednesday, 29 September 2021. Launch event for the same is scheduled at 12 noon.
Earlier this month, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was launched globally.
How and where to watch the launch event of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE live?
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE smartphone launch event can be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of Xiaomi India. It can also be watched online on the official social media handles of Xiaomi India.
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Price in India (Expected)
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was launched in the global markets at a starting price of EUR 349 (approximately Rs 30,230), reported Gadgets360. It is expected to be priced around same range in India as well.
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Specifications
Company has not revealed the specification of India model of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. However, they are expected to be similar to the globally launched model. Here are the specification of the same:
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE sports 6.55-inch full HD AMOLED DotDisplay which comes with a refresh rate of 60/90Hz.
It uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor
It is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.
It sports a triple-rear camera setup, which includes 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and 5MP telemacro camera.
At the front, it houses a 20MP selfie camera.
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by 4250mAh battery which is supported by 33W fast charging.
The device runs on Android 11.
It is available in four colour variants: Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink and Snowflake White.
