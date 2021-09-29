Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launch Today: How To Watch the Launch Live; Check Price

Company has not revealed the specification of India model of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. However, they are expected to be similar to the globally launched model. Here are the specification of the same:

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE sports 6.55-inch full HD AMOLED DotDisplay which comes with a refresh rate of 60/90Hz.

It uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor

It is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.

It sports a triple-rear camera setup, which includes 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and 5MP telemacro camera.

At the front, it houses a 20MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by 4250mAh battery which is supported by 33W fast charging.

The device runs on Android 11.

It is available in four colour variants: Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink and Snowflake White.