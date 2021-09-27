Worried About Facial Recognition? Big Tech Wants Your Anal Prints Too

Privacy concerns related to the implications of facial recognition have been raised several times but you may not have thought much about a very different part of your body being scanned.

Sanjiv Gambhir, a Stanford radiologist believes that the future of medicines starts in the bathroom and his lab is leading the way.

Gambhir's team has developed a 'smart toilet' that analyses the users’ urine and faeces using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor for diseases, infections or even certain cancers, such as colorectal or urologic cancers.

Interestingly, to authenticate your waste with you, the smart toilet scans your 'anal print'.

“We know it seems weird, but as it turns out, your anal print is unique,” said Gambhir, senior author of a new study published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.