Working from home has become the new normal and we do not know how long this will continue. The unprecedented impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our normal lives and has brought upon new challenges that we must face. High-speed internet is one of the few luxuries that our office desktops gave. However, you can bring the same speed to your phones and laptops from these prepaid plans by Reliance Jio and Airtel, making your work-from-home routine simpler.Jio recently announced a series of top-up plans and Airtel also launched a similar Rs 251 prepaid top-up plan. The top-up plans help in extending your data limit, which may could be crucial to ensuring your have high speed internet, a must when keeping up with work remotely. Here is a comparison between Airtel and Reliance Jio's prepaid 4G data plans to help you jump-start your workday:AirtelAirtel recently added a Rs 251 4G voucher plan to its list of prepaid plans. The plan is similar to Jio's Rs 251 and offers the same benefit. It however doesn't have a validity period of its own whereas the Jio plan does.Similar to Jio, the plan offers total additional data of 50GB but the validity of the plan is entirely based on the validity of the existing plan of the user. For instance, if you are active on a monthly plan, your voucher will be active throughout the month but if your existing plan has a validity of 24 days, your 4G voucher plan too will expire in 24 days. The unused data will also expire along with the plan.Reliance JioJio recently announced a new series of 4G voucher plans that offer as much as 50GB per data. The plans include Rs 151, Rs 201 and Rs 251 variants.Talking about the plans, the Rs 151 prepaid plan comes with a total of 30GB data. Similarly, the Rs 201 plan provides 40GB internet data. Whereas the Rs 251 comes with 50GB data, similar to Airtel's newly-launched plan. Jio recently added a validity period of 30 days to the 4G voucher plans as they didn't have a validity period of their own.