Wordle 358 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 12 June 2022
Here are some hints and clues about Wordle 358.
One of the most popular word puzzle game online, Wordle is back with a new word for Sunday, 12 June 2022. The game — which is now owned by the New York Times — was created by Josh Wardle who launched it in 2021.
Wordle releases a new five-letter word every day for its players. They are given a total of six attempts to guess that correct word. After each guess, the colour of word boxes change to show whether you have guessed the correct word or not.
Participants who are successful in guessing the correct word within the given six attempts are awarded a Wordle score.
Wordle word of the day i.e. Wordle 358 is a not a tricky one to guess. However, we have curated some hints and clues, which might help you to guess the correct word.
Wordle 358: Hints and Clues for 12 June
Wordle word of the day starts with the letter 'F'.
It ends with the letter 'T'.
The word comprises of two vowels which are placed next to each other.
The word has no repetitive letters.
Wordle 358 Answer for 12 June
If you are left with your last chance and you still haven't guessed the correct word, then here's the solution for you. Wordle word for 29 May is 'FLOAT'.
