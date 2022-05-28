Wordle 344: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 29 May 2022
Here are some hints and clues for Wordle 343.
Wordle is back with a new word for its fans to guess on Sunday, 29 May 2022. Wordle word of the day, i.e Wordle 344, can be a tricky one to guess. But before jumping directly to the word, here is a brief description of the game for new players.
What is Wordle and how to play it?
Wordle is a New York Times owned word puzzle game which comes up with a five-letter word everyday for its players. People playing the game are required to guess the new word. Each player gets six chances to guess the correct word. After each guess, the colour of word boxes change to show whether you have guessed the correct word or not.
People who are able to guess the correct word within the given six attempts are awarded a Wordle score.
Here, we have curated some hints and clues, which might help you to guess the correct word.
Wordle 344: Hints and Clue for 29 May
Wordle word of the day starts with the letter 'B'.
It ends with the letter 'U'.
The word comprises of three vowels placed at second, fourth, and fifth position.
While guessing the word, players must keep in mind that Wordle word of the day is a noun.
Wordle 344 Answer for 29 May
If you are still unable to guess the correct word, then here's the solution for you. Wordle word for 29 May is 'BAYOU'.
Check this space regularly for a daily updates about Wordle.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.