Wordle 336 Answer Today: Check Hints, Clues, and Solution for 21 May 2022

Here are some hints and clues for Wordle 336.

Wordle, the word puzzle game owned by New York Times is back with a new word for Saturday, 21 May 2022. Wordle word of the day i.e. Wordle 336, is a bit tricky to guess.

However, before moving on to the word, here is a brief description of the game for new players.

What is Wordle and how to play it?

As mentioned above, Wordle is word puzzle game which comes up with a new five-letter word every day. Players have to guess the correct word within six attempts. After each guess, the colour of word boxes change to show whether you have guessed the correct word or not.

People who are able to guess the correct word within the given six chances are awarded a Wordle score.

Here, we have curated some hints and clues, which might help you to guess the correct word.

Wordle 336: Hints and Clue for 21 May

  • Wordle word of the day starts with the letter 'S'.

  • It ends with the letter 'P'.

  • It has only one vowel.

While guessing the word, players must keep in mind that Wordle word of the day is a noun.

Wordle 336 Answer for 21 May

If you have already exhausted your first five attempts and still haven't guessed the correct word, then here's the solution for you. Wordle word for 21 May is 'SCRAP'.

Check this space regularly for a daily updates about Wordle.

