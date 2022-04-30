Wordle 315: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 30 April
Here are some hints and clues for wordle word of the day.
The New York Times owned word puzzle game Wordle is back with a new word for Saturday, 30 April 2022. But before moving on to the word, here's a brief description of the game for new players.
What is Wordle and how to play it?
Wordle is word puzzle game where players have to guess a new five-letter word every day. A total of six chances are given to the players to guess the correct word. After each guess, the colour of word boxes change to show whether you have guessed the correct word or not.
People who are able to guess the correct word within the given six attempts are awarded a Wordle score.
Wordle 315 i.e. Wordle word for Saturday can be a tricky one to guess. But, here we have curated some hints and clues, which might help you to guess the correct word.
Wordle 315: Hints and Clue for 30 April
Wordle word of the day starts with the letter 'L'.
It ends with the letter 'A'.
It has one vowel which has been used twice.
While guessing the word, players must keep in mind that Wordle word of the day is a noun.
Wordle 315 Answer for 30 April
If you still haven't been able to guess the word then here's the solution for you. Wordle word for 30 April is 'LARVA'.
Check this space regularly for a daily updates about Wordle.
