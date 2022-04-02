Wordle 287: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 2 April
Here are some hints and clues for Wordle 287.
Wordle, created by Josh Wardle (now acquired by The New York Times), has become one of internet's most popular games. People interested in the word-puzzle game try to guess a new five-letter word every day.
How to Play Wordle?
Wordle comes up with a new five-letter word every day, and gives you a total of six attempts to guess it. After every guess, the colour of word boxes change to to show whether you have guessed the correct word or not.
Players who guess the correct word within the given six attempts are awarded a Wordle score.
Wordle word of the day, ie Wordle 287, can be a tricky one to guess. However, here we have curated some hints and clues, which might help you to guess the correct word.
Wordle 287: Hints and Clue for 2 April
Wordle word of the day begins with the letter 'T'
It ends with the letter 'E'
It comprises two vowels
Players must keep in mind that the Wordle word for 2 April is a noun.
Wordle 287 Answer for 02 April
If you are still not able to guess the correct word for Wordle 287, then here's the solution for you.
Wordle word for 2 April 2022 is 'TROPE'.
Check this space regularly for a daily update on Wordle.
