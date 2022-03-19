Wordle #273: Hints, Clue, and Answer for 19 March
Here are some hints and clues that might help you guess the correct word.
Wordle, the New York Times-owned word puzzle game is back with a new word for Saturday, 19 March. For those who are new to the game, here's a brief description of it.
What is Wordle?
Wordle is a word puzzle where players are required to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. After every guess, the colour of the word boxes change to show if the player has guessed the correct word or not.
Players who are able to guess the correct five-letter word in six chances are awarded a Wordle score.
Wordle word for 19 March i.e. Wordle 273, is a not a difficult one to guess. However, here are some hints and clues that might help you guess the correct word.
Wordle #273: Hints and Clue for 19 March
Wordle word of the day begins with the letter 'A'
It consists of two vowels
The word ends with letter 'W'
Biggest Hint: It is a synonym of the word 'permit'
While guessing the Wordle word for 19 March, players must keep in mind that it is a verb.
Wordle #273 Answer for 19 March
If you still haven't been able to guess the correct word for Wordle #273, then here's the solution for you. Wordle answer for 19 March is 'ALLOW'.
