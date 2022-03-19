ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle #273: Hints, Clue, and Answer for 19 March

Here are some hints and clues that might help you guess the correct word.

The Quint
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wordle #273 answer for 19 March.</p></div>
i

Wordle, the New York Times-owned word puzzle game is back with a new word for Saturday, 19 March. For those who are new to the game, here's a brief description of it.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word puzzle where players are required to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. After every guess, the colour of the word boxes change to show if the player has guessed the correct word or not.

Players who are able to guess the correct five-letter word in six chances are awarded a Wordle score.

Also Read

Hate Waiting for a New Wordle Every Day? 10 Other Similar Games You Can Play

Hate Waiting for a New Wordle Every Day? 10 Other Similar Games You Can Play

Wordle word for 19 March i.e. Wordle 273, is a not a difficult one to guess. However, here are some hints and clues that might help you guess the correct word.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle #273: Hints and Clue for 19 March

  • Wordle word of the day begins with the letter 'A'

  • It consists of two vowels

  • The word ends with letter 'W'

  • Biggest Hint: It is a synonym of the word 'permit'

Also Read

'Shashi Tharoor Edition': Wordle Users React to Harder Words & Multiple Answers

'Shashi Tharoor Edition': Wordle Users React to Harder Words & Multiple Answers

While guessing the Wordle word for 19 March, players must keep in mind that it is a verb.

Wordle #273 Answer for 19 March

If you still haven't been able to guess the correct word for Wordle #273, then here's the solution for you. Wordle answer for 19 March is 'ALLOW'.

Check this space regularly for daily Wordle updates.

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×