Wordle #269 for 15 March: Check Hints, Clue and Answer

Here are some Hints and clues for Wordle 269.

Wordle is back with a word for Tuesday, 15 March 2022. After a few tough to guess words in past one week, word for Tuesday i.e. Wordle 269, is an easy one to guess. But before moving on to that, here's a brief description of the game for those who are not aware of it.

What is Wordle?

The New York Times owned word puzzle Wordle is a game in which players are required to guess a five-letter word everyday. Every player gets six attempts to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the colour of the tiles changes to show how close the player is to guessing the right word.

Players who are able to guess the correct word within six attempts get a Wordle score.

Here are the hints, clue and solution for Wordle 269.

Wordle #269: Hints and Clues for 15 March

  • Wordle word of the day begins with the letter 'T'

  • Out of the five letters, three letters are vowels

  • One vowel is repeated twice in the Worlde 269 word

Wordle word for 15 March 2022 is a verb. While guessing the word, players must keep in mind that it has three vowels.

Wordle #269: Answer for 15 March

If you still haven't guessed the correct five-letter word for Wordle 269, then here's the solution for you. Wordle's answer for 15 March is 'TEASE'.

Check this space regularly for hints and clues of daily Wordle.

