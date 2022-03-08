Wordle 262 for 08 March: Check Hints, Clues and Word of the Day
Hints and clues for Wordle 08 March answer.
Wordle 262: Wordle, the popular word puzzle game is back with a word on Tuesday, 08 March 2022. After a tricky word on Monday, 07 March, the word for Tuesday is a bit easy to guess.
For those who are not familiar with the game, Wordle is a New York Times-owned word puzzle game which provides you with six chances to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the colour of the tiles changes to show how close the player's guess was to the word.
Players who guess the correct five-letter word within the limited six attempts, get a Wordle score.
Here are some hints and clues for Wordle 262 which might help you guess the word of the day.
Wordle 262: Hints
Wordle word of the day begins with 'S'
It has two vowels
Biggest hint: Rhymes with the word 'Tweet'
Wordle 262: Clue
Wordle word of the day is an easy to guess adjective. Players must keep in mind that it comprises of two vowels which are placed successively.
Wordle 262: Answer
If you still haven't been able to guess the Wordle word for 08 March then here's the answer for you. Wordle word of the day is 'SWEET'.
Check this space regularly for for more hints and clues of upcoming Wordles.
