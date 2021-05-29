With Cybercrimes Rising Drastically, How Safe Is Your Family?
Internet safety assumes all the more importance given the times we live in.
Whether it’s streaming shows, shopping, paying bills, or staying in touch with loved ones, we can’t imagine our lives without the internet. More recently, we can also add working from home and attending school to this list. The internet is clearly an indispensable part of our lives. That’s why the following statistic will shock you and make you wary all at the same time: in 2019, cyber crimes in India grew by a massive 63.5 percent, according to the National Crime Record Bureau. Cybercrime cases rose to 44,546 in 2019 from 27,248 in 2018.
Are you safe online?
Internet safety assumes all the more importance given the times we live in. Nowadays, we’re pretty much conducting all aspects of our lives online. Work from home has become the new normal. Children have adapted to online school. In-person interactions have been replaced by Zoom meetings and video calls. With movies releasing directly on OTT platforms, our homes now also double as theatres.
Internet adoption has clearly grown multifold over the last year. With so much of your personal, professional and financial information on the web, how do you ensure that all of it is safe? How do you protect yourself and your loved ones from cyber crimes, frauds and other risks on the internet? The answer is by securing your internet connection. This is what Airtel is offering to its Xstream Fiber users. The telco has added another layer of security to Airtel Xstream Fiber connections to make sure that users can surf the web without any worries. They are calling it Airtel Secure Internet.
Airtel Secure Internet
This new addition to the fiber connection ensures that all your online experiences and transactions are safe. With this service, you can protect all devices connected to your Airtel Xstream Fiber Wi-Fi from viruses, malware, phishing and high-risk websites and apps. You can also block objectionable and adult content across devices. This feature is particularly useful in making sure that your kids have a safe and secure internet experience.
Whether it’s activating the service, managing connected devices or filtering content, all of this can be seamlessly done using the Airtel Thanks app. You can avail of a 30-day free trial of this service right away and if you like what it offers, you can continue it with a small subscription fee of Rs 99 per month.
Airtel Secure Internet is very empowering as it puts you in charge of your online safety. For content blocking, there are four modes or profiles you can choose from: Virus Protection, Child Safe, Study Mode and Work Mode. Each profile allows you to restrict specific categories of content. If you switch on Work Mode, you won’t be able to stream content from OTT platforms till you don't turn it off. If you want to prevent your children from coming across objectionable content or playing online games during study time, you can choose the Child Safe or Study Mode. As parents, you can rest assured that your children will only have access to age-appropriate content.
With parents working from home and kids studying online, most homes these days have multiple connected devices making them vulnerable to cyber crimes and online attacks. That makes Airtel Secure Internet more relevant and necessary than ever. By protecting your devices and allowing you to filter content, this service guarantees you and your kids a safe experience every time you log on to the internet.
