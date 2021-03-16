Will Tinder’s New Policy for Background Checks Make the App Safer?

Online dating app Tinder will soon allow its users to run a background check on their possible dates.

Tinder’s partner company Match Group announced in a press release on Monday, 15 March, 2021 that it has partnered with a background check platform Garbo to integrate the service in its platform. Users will now be able to get a background check of their partners, regardless of their gender or sexuality.

The press release also notes that this feature is being introduced keeping the protection of women and marginalised groups in mind.

“For far too long women and marginalised groups in all corners of the world have faced many barriers to resources and safety,”said Tracey Breeden, Match Group, Head of safety and social advocacy.

But, are background verifications important, and will this make online dating a safer space? Here’s everything we know.