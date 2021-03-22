Will India Rule The Global Online Gaming Space by 2022? 

India’s online gaming industry dates back to early 2000s when consoles and PC games including Counter Strike, Age of Empires, Silkroad, etc brought thousands of Indians on digital gaming platforms.

Since then, India has come a long way especially after the rise in internet penetration and increase in smartphone user base in the country.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the desire to stay connected while being stuck at home brought millions of Indians to mobile online gaming platforms.