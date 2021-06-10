El Salvador Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Tender: What’s India Thinking?

El Salvador on Wednesday, 9 June, became the first country to accept Bitcoin as a legal tender officially.

However, experts suggest it might not be the last.

Prominent market analysts and Blockchain experts around the globe believe that other countries in Latin America might follow suit, especially after Paraguay Congressman Carlos Rejala expressed his interest in crypto-assets.

Meanwhile, El Salvador has announced that people who invest in Bitcoin there will get the country's citizenship. “People investing three Bitcoins in country's economy will be given citizenship by the government,” President Nayib Bukele said on Wednesday.