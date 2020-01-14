Will Fastag Put Tollbooth Attendants’ Jobs at Risk?

Senior officials who manage the toll booth said there was no need for an attendant to be present at the booth for Fastag to work normally. The only time an attendant is required is when the RF reader isn’t reading the tag or when they need to be scanned manually. The officials didn’t want to come on camera though.

He also mentioned that in the course of time as the system gets more efficient the number of attendants needed at the tollbooths will be lesser. In countries like Dubai and Malaysia, there are at max 2-3 tollbooth attendants at a plaza which is all you need.

Fastag is currently at a nascent stage and will take time to become a fully efficient ecosystem. This could be a worrying sign for the people currently working at the NHAI-managed toll gates in India. With Fastag becoming fully automatic in the days to come where will the tollbooth attendants go?