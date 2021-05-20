Why Did The Crypto Market Crash? Is it A Good Time to Invest?

The cryptocurrency market crashed on Wednesday, 19 May, after China decided to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

Prices of major currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB and others crashed as much as 30 percent within the last 24 hours amid concerns over the climate implications of digital coins and further comments from Elon Musk and Chinese government.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, is now down more than 40 percent from its record level of $65,000 posted in April.

This development has come after billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk halted sales of Tesla cars using the cryptocurrency, owing to environmental worries.

As cryptocurrency value drops further, is it a good time to invest? Here's what the experts say.