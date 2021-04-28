Why Did Elon Musk-Owned Tesla Sell 10 Percent of Its Bitcoins?

After Elon Musk-owned Tesla sold 10 percent of its Bitcoin holdings on Tuesday, 27 April, many Bitcoin believers alleged that Elon Musk has pumped the cryptocurrency and then sold it to make a fortune.

This moves comes after Bitcoin fell nearly 4 percent on Friday, 23 April, and dropped 23 percent from its all-time high.

In February, Bitcoin prices hit a new record after Tesla, Inc revealed that has it invested 1.5 billion dollars in the cryptocurrency and will be soon accepting Bitcoin as a mode of payment for buying Tesla cars.

“Am I understanding this correctly? Elon Musk buys bitcoin. Then pumps it. It goes up. Then he dumps it and makes a fortune,” Dave Portnoy, an American Internet celebrity blogger asked in a tweet.