From Clubhouse to Telegram, Why Are Voice Chats All The Rage Now?

Cross-messaging platform Telegram on Sunday, 21 March announced ‘Voice Chats 2.0’ in a bid to take on popular invite-only platform Clubhouse.

This means that users will now be able to host voice chats and listen to audio sessions through the app. Telegram first introduced this feature in December 2020, and now the same feature is being extended to channels.

Earlier last month, Twitter introduced Spaces – an audio-based platform soon after Clubhouse took the internet by storm after Billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk joined it.

Meanwhile, India launched its homegrown audio-based platform ‘Leher’ – the brainchild of Vikas Malpani and Atul Jaju.

According to a report by The Hindu, “India has emerged as the third-largest podcast listening market in the world after China and the US”. But, why are Indians switching to audio platforms? Here’s what we know.