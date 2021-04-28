Why Apple’s iOS 14.5 Update Will Make Facebook Unhappy

Users will now have a choice to opt out of in-app tracking unlike before. The new update puts the choice in front of the user while the app is accessed.

Apple in a statement told App developers that "unless you (app developers) receive permission from the user to enable tracking, the device's advertising identifier value will be all zeros and you may not track them."

If a user declines to give permission, then applications will not be able to access the unique user ID, through which apps track the digital usage of its users.

However, app developers might be able to use other methods, known as 'fingerprinting', to achieve the same goal, but Apple has warned that doing so could cause them to be banned from the App Store.

If users permit the app to track their data (by clicking the 'Allow' button) everything will work just like it did before, the only difference would be that your data would be tracked with prior consent.