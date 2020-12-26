WHO Launches COVID-19 App: Check Features, Availability & More
Once the app gets your location, it can show you the latest COVID-related news and updates for your region.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday, 26 December, launched a new mobile application to create awareness and provide the latest updates on the pandemic. Named the ‘WHO COVID-19 Updates’, the app provides accurate information regarding the pandemic and unlike it competitors, doesn’t have contact tracing features.
WHO had released a similar mobile app back in April this year, which was shortly taken down since it apparently wasn’t meant for public availability. The new application is a lot like the older one, more oriented towards providing up-to-date news and safety advice to curb the spread of the virus.
How the WHO COVID-19 Updates App Works
Once the app gets your location, it can show you the latest COVID-related news and updates pertaining to your region. The home screen of the app shows a count of the number of coronavirus cases in your country and globally. The app can also send you real-time notifications on the latest updates.
The app also features a Check-Up tab featuring a list of COVID-19 related symptoms, both serious and mild. The Learn tab in the app also advises you on travel-related updates.
Scrolling down, you can see a list of basic hygiene practices that can be taken care of to reduce chances of catching the virus.
Common myths and answers around the COVID-19 virus can also be found on the app. Finally, there’s a link where you can donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund.
How to Download WHO COVID-19 App
The app is currently available only in Nigeria. The app, however, works with country-specific data in most regions. WHO plans to launch the app in other regions as well.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.