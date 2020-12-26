WHO Launches COVID-19 App: Check Features, Availability & More

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday, 26 December, launched a new mobile application to create awareness and provide the latest updates on the pandemic. Named the ‘WHO COVID-19 Updates’, the app provides accurate information regarding the pandemic and unlike it competitors, doesn’t have contact tracing features.

WHO had released a similar mobile app back in April this year, which was shortly taken down since it apparently wasn’t meant for public availability. The new application is a lot like the older one, more oriented towards providing up-to-date news and safety advice to curb the spread of the virus.