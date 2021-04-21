First Sikh to Present At An Apple Event, Who Is Navpreet Kaloty?
The video presented by Navpreet showcased the new 1080p FaceTime camera on the iMac.
On Tuesday, 20 April, when Apple launched several products including the iPad Pro, purple variants of iPhone 12 and a new iMac, Indians were in for a surprise as Engineering Program Manager Navpreet Kaloty presented a segment.
The brain behind the new iMac, Navpreet is the first Indian and Sikh to have presented at Apple's Spring Loaded Event 2021.
The video presented by Navpreet showcased the new 1080p FaceTime camera on the iMac. Soon after he presented the latest device, several celebrities applauded him.
Taking it to Twitter, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, a renowned restaurateur from Ludhiana, Punjab said, "Let’s acknowledge and give @Apple a shout out for Sikh representation in today’s #AppleEvent. This is a giant leap for diversity and inclusion. Proud of you Navpreet Kaloty, Engineering Program Manager, Mac Architecture.”
Navpreet pursued his Masters in Liberal Arts from Harvard University. Earlier, in 2016 , he completed his bachelors in Mechanical Engineering, from University of Waterloo, Canada.
He also worked as intern at Tesla in Operation Excellence, Product Management Team.
On completion of his engineering course, Navpreet joined Apple where he is currently an Engineer Program Manager, Mac Architecture.
Navpreet announced the new iMac, powered by Apple's M1 chip. With the M1 chip, the product is expected to run 85 percent faster than the previous iMac flagship models. The device is 24 inches in length and supports 4.5k resolution. It'll come in seven colours: green, yellow, pink, orange, blue, purple, and silver.
He said that the new iMac will offer six stereo speakers coupled with advanced algorithms to deliver spatial audio. The new iMac will be available for purchase in the second half of May, starting at $1,499.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.