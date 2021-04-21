First Sikh to Present At An Apple Event, Who Is Navpreet Kaloty?

On Tuesday, 20 April, when Apple launched several products including the iPad Pro, purple variants of iPhone 12 and a new iMac, Indians were in for a surprise as Engineering Program Manager Navpreet Kaloty presented a segment.

The brain behind the new iMac, Navpreet is the first Indian and Sikh to have presented at Apple's Spring Loaded Event 2021.

The video presented by Navpreet showcased the new 1080p FaceTime camera on the iMac. Soon after he presented the latest device, several celebrities applauded him.

Taking it to Twitter, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, a renowned restaurateur from Ludhiana, Punjab said, "Let’s acknowledge and give @Apple a shout out for Sikh representation in today’s #AppleEvent. This is a giant leap for diversity and inclusion. Proud of you Navpreet Kaloty, Engineering Program Manager, Mac Architecture.”