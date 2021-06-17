Who is Lina Khan? What Does Her Appointment Mean for India?

Khan is a Pakistani-American academic who was an associate professor of law at Columbia Law School, where she taught antitrust law, infrastructure industries law, and the antimonopoly tradition.

Her academic work examines the limits of the current paradigm in antitrust law, assessing how its welfare-based framework fails to capture empirical realities and betrays the Republican origins of antitrust. "Several of my projects have focused on how dominant digital-era firms freshly reveal these shortcomings and demand an approach to antimonopoly that is animated by questions of power, distribution, and democracy," Khan wrote in a blog post.

Prior to joining Columbia, she also served as counsel to the US House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law, where she helped lead the Subcommittee’s investigation of digital markets and the publication of its final report.