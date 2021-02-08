WhatsApp Testing Feature That Lets Users Mute Video Before Sharing
WhatsApp beta users can now mute videos before sharing it to any contact or a group.
Instant Messaging Platform WhatsApp is testing a feature that will allow its users to mute the video while sharing it with a contact or a group. This feature is currently only available for beta users and is reportedly called 'Mute Video' feature.
According to WABeta Info Tracker, Users can access this feature in the edit video section by clicking on volume toggle and muting the video.
This feature is currently only for Beta users and is expected to be rolled out to all WhatsApp users in the near future.
WABeta Info Tracker informed that the 'Mute' video feature is being rolled out to many users around the globe. In order to gain access to this mode, it’s important to update to the latest 2.21.3.13 beta mode.
However, this feature is only available on android devices for now, but will be available for iOS devices soon.
All other options such as trimming, adding text, stickers will remain unaffected. “WhatsApp is rolling out this feature today for more users having a beta build. It might also appear in a previous update but it’s very recommended to update to the latest 2.21.3.13 beta update," read a report by WABeta Info Tracker.
The first mention of this feature was made in November 2020 when the app update was still under development,
Earlier, it was also reported that WhatsApp is testing multi-device support which will allow multiple users to access WhatsApp from different devices simultaneously. Although, this update has not yet been pushed in the Beta mode.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.